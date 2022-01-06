General Motors presented the electric pickup Silverado EV, the answer to Ford F-150 Lightning to anticipate the moves of the future (hopefully flourishing) market with strong American traction. In the United States, Canada and Mexico, where this type of bodywork is the most popular, the electric is obviously still a mysterious object. But as Rivian has begun production of its model, and Tesla looks ominous on the horizon with Cybertruck, Ford and GM have decided to speed up their program.

Chevrolet Silverado EV will be marketed from spring 2023 in two launch versions: the RST First Edition and the WT (Work Truck) intended for fleets, with starting prices of $ 39,900 and $ 105,000 before tax, respectively. It will be GM’s entry level model in the electric pick-up sector, where the group already has the Hummer EV at its disposal. The Ultium platform is in fact shared between the two models.

The pick-up will have a range of 640 kilometers (estimated), with 510 or 664 horsepower (depending on version) and the ability to tow a maximum weight of 3.5 tons. It can carry a load of over 500 kg in the WT variant. The rear body is 1.80 meters long, with the possibility of extending up to 2.7 meters with the Multi-Flex Midgate system. Silverado EV has two electric motors – one on each axle – with e4WD all-wheel drive. 1,057 Nm of torque will be available, with Wide Open Watts Mode, in the RST version; the system should guarantee a 0-100 km / h time of only 4.5 seconds.

Silverado EV features new independent air suspension at the front and rear; allow you to raise or lower the pick-up by 50 mm. There is a four-wheel steering system that reduces the turning radius at low speeds, which is also great for towing. The touch screen in the cockpit is 17-inch, with an additional 11-inch instrument screen (plus a head-up display). The semi-autonomous driving system will also be present Super Cruise.