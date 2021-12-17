Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming

Live propaganda, the political satirical talk conducted by Diego Bianchi, comes back this evening, Friday 17 December 2021, at 9.15 pm on La7 for a new episode. As always there is great curiosity for advances on guests and services on the episode. What will the new episode offer tonight, Friday 10 December? Who will be the guests who will take the stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Advances and guests

Also tonight Propaganda Live will treat the hot topics of the moment with irony as always: in the studio Lilli Gruber, for a story and an analysis on the current events between the fears for the fourth wave of Covid and the upcoming elections for the President of the Republic, with the parties that for now seem to be taking time in what will be a delicate chess challenge.

Edoardo Leo is back presenting the film Leave a day in Rome on Sky on January 1st and will also present an unpublished monologue. In connection from Paris, the French writer Valerie Perrin, an editorial case throughout Europe with 800,000 copies also in Italy in the lead as the best-selling book. In his usual reportage, Diego Bianchi talks about the strike of the CGIL and UIL against the financial maneuver and the situation of the workers of the Caterpillar plant in Jesi who, just before Christmas, risk losing their jobs. There will be a new monologue by Andrea Pennacchi while tonight’s musical guest is Manuel Agnelli, fresh from the X Factor season.

Regular guests of Propaganda live

The fixed cast of the program sees the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, of the editor of L’Espresso Marco Damilano, by the journalist of La Stampa Francesca Schianchi, from the La7 journalist Paolo Celata and of band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniele Tittarelli. Among the recurring guests, we also find the correspondent in Italy of Die Welt Constanze Reuscher and Memo Remigi.

The moments of Propaganda Live

The “Spiegone Damilano”: at the beginning of each episode, Marco Damilano summarizes the salient events of the week.

Makkox’s tutorial: is an animated comic book story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to major problems.

There social top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and sorts them in descending order from the tenth to the first position on a comic scale.

Investigations and reportage: these are the projection of videos, travels and investigations made by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

The Makkox Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a topical topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Friday 17 December 2021 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on La7. The channel is available in clear text on key 7 of the remote control. Or, if you prefer, on channel 507 in HD. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also review the episodes on demand.