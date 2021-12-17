North Korea commemorated this December 17 the ten years since the death of its leader, Kim Jong-il, from whom his son Kim Jong-Un inherited command of the country. In a ceremony in Pyongyang, tribute was paid to both the memory of the father and the figure of the son, a young leader who has starred in fierce confrontations with the West.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un commemorated the tenth anniversary of the death of his father and predecessor on December 17, while celebrating his first ten years in power, with a ceremony attended by senior officials at the Palace of the Sun. of Kumsusan, where the remains of the deceased leader lie.

The event was broadcast on state television that showed hundreds of people following moments of silence and bowing before portraits and statues of Kim Jong-II, in a country where it is traditional for citizens to worship the family that has ruled for decades. .

Kim Jong-Il, the second of the Kim dynasty, controlled North Korean territory for 17 years until his death on December 17, 2011, although state media did not report his death until two days later.

Local newspapers, all strictly controlled by the regime, carried articles praising the late leader.

“He is, in fact, the greatest man and the great sage of the revolution that all the people on this earth follow with their deep affection and sincerity,” wrote the ruling party’s ‘Rodong Sinmun’ daily.

Under Kim Jong-Il, North Korea suffered a widespread famine in the 1990s, and upon coming to power, his son vowed that citizens would never have to endure such needs again.

Yet ten years after his rule, the nation faces widespread economic problems, amid international sanctions imposed by its missile and nuclear weapons programs, natural disasters, and self-imposed border closures by the Covid-19 pandemic. 19, which have reduced trade.

Nuclear weapons and human rights violations

Although North Korea has a long history of undemocratic actions that directly affect its citizens, in recent years its line of command has notoriously clashed it with most nations, with a few exceptions.

Of the 10 sanction resolutions by the United Nations (UN) against Pyongyang, eight correspond to the era of Kim Jong-Un.

A young leader who has led disputes with the US and Europe over their nuclear program. An issue that led him to star in different direct confrontations, in 2017, with the former US president, Donald Trump, who said that he would respond with “fire and fury” against Pyongyang, if he continued with the threats to attack his country.

Military equipment is displayed in a parade for the eighth congress of the Workers’ Party on January 14, 2021 in Pyongyang, North Korea. © North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) via Reuters

The two leaders surprised the world in 2019 with a historic rapprochement, but the debts for democracy and its nuclear arsenal remain outstanding.

Another of the thorniest issues for which the era of Kim Jong-Un is questioned is related to human rights violations.

On Thursday, December 16, the Transitional Justice Working Group, a Seoul-based research group, denounced that the North Korean regime has continued to carry out public executions in recent years, although it tries to do so in a more discreet way to prevent information from being spread. leaked abroad, which would further tarnish the leader’s image.

“In recent years, North Korea appears to be strategically selecting locations far from the border area to carry out these killings (…) Our findings suggest that the Kim regime is paying more attention to human rights issues in response to increased scrutiny. international “, affirmed the organization.

Following the bog down of talks on eventual denuclearization, economic sanctions appear to be Kim Jong-Un’s main weak point today.

However, the North Korean leader has indicated on different occasions that he plans to continue with the questioned program, which would leave a possible negotiation in the long term.

With Reuters and EFE