Those who are already certain that they do not want to make a ‘comeback’ after their death should have this recorded in a will, advises the funeral industry BGNU. Because the first funerals with a speech by a digital clone of the deceased have already been held. Artificial intelligence (AI) makes a lot possible, but do you have to want it? “It becomes difficult when a bereaved person cannot let go.”

#Live #virtually #die #Wonderful #rules #essential