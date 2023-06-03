Gladkov: in Belgorod Shebekino increased patrolling the streets to avoid looting

In Shebekino, Belgorod Region, street patrols have been stepped up to avoid looting, the head of the Russian border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said. The speech was broadcast on Telegram-channel.

The governor noted that the population can return to the city when the situation calms down. At his request, the patrol sectors, routes and weapons necessary for these purposes for the employees of the National Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs were agreed.

“Everything that needs to be done is being done. We will do everything to protect your property,” Gladkov stressed.

Earlier, the authorities of the Belgorod region announced the introduction of a ban on the movement of vehicles on sections of roads in the Shebekinsky district. The restriction on the movement of vehicles will be in effect until June 30.