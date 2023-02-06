Lula and Alckmin participate in the event; the appointment to the state development bank was announced on December 13

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) participate in this 2nd (6.Feb.2023) inauguration of Aloizio Mercadante, 68 years old, as president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), in Rio de Janeiro.

Mercadante’s nomination for the presidency of the state development bank was announced by Lula on December 13.

The nomination was unanimously approved by the BNDES Board of Directors on January 25th.

WHO IS A MERCHANT

Aloizio Mercadante Oliva holds a degree in economics from USP (University of São Paulo), a master’s degree in economic science and a doctorate in economic theory, both from Unicamp (State University of Campinas). He is a licensed professor of economics at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) and a retired professor at Unicamp.

Affiliated with PT, he was federal deputy for 2 terms, from 1991 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2003. In 2002, he was elected senator for the State of São Paulo. In addition, he was Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (2011-2012), of Education (2012-2014 and 2015-2016), and Chief Minister of the Civil House (2014-2015).

Mercadante is president of Perseu Abramo Foundation, think tank of the PT, and will step down to take over the BNDES.