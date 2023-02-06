Among the thousands missing in the earthquake that devastated Turkey this morning is Ghanaian Christian Atsu, a 31-year-old with a robust European curriculum. Attacking midfielder, a great promise about ten years ago, Chelsea bought him from Porto and then loaned him to Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle. Last year he moved to Turkey after a season in Saudi Arabia.

Atsu, who also boasts 65 games and 9 goals for the Ghana national team, is in the Hatayspor club in the city of Antioch, in the south of the country on the border with Syria, and therefore one of the areas most affected by the tremendous magnitude of 7.8. The player is missing, presumably trapped under rubble along with sporting director Taner Savut and club interpreter Emre Aslan. Rescue is at work, meanwhile comrades Burak Oksuk, Kerem Alici and Onur Ergun have been rescued. Atsu scored the winning goal against Kasimpasa in the 97th minute on Sunday.