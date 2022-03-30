Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live matches on TV for this Wednesday, March 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Santa Fe vs. millionaires

Santa Fe vs. millionaires

Photo:

Hector Fabio Zamora. TIME

Local league and World Cup qualifiers, the highlight of the day.

Star +
7:45 Cycling – Dwars Door Vlaanderen
10:30 am Padel – APT Buenos Aires Masters – Final 16
8:05 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Costa Rica vs. United States
8:05 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Jamaica vs. Honduras
9:05 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Panama vs. Canada

ESPN3
12m Tennis – WTA Miami – Quarterfinals
2 pm Tennis – ATP Miami – Quarterfinals #1
7:50 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Mexico vs. The Savior

ESPNExtra
6 pm Tennis – WTA Miami – Quarterfinals
8 pm Tennis – ATP Miami – Quarterfinals #2

ESPN2
6:30 p.m. NBA – Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
9 p.m. NBA – Golden State Warriors vs. phoenix suns

WIN SPORTS, WIN SPORTS+
2 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Envigado vs. Bucaramanga

Win +
6 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Golden Eagles vs. Pereira
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-I: Millionaires vs. Junior

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Live #matches #Wednesday #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ukrainian War, warning to Americans in Russia: "Risk arrest, go away"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.