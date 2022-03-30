Live matches on TV for this Wednesday, March 30

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe vs. millionaires
Hector Fabio Zamora. TIME
Local league and World Cup qualifiers, the highlight of the day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 30, 2022, 12:02 AM
Star +
7:45 Cycling – Dwars Door Vlaanderen
10:30 am Padel – APT Buenos Aires Masters – Final 16
8:05 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Costa Rica vs. United States
8:05 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Jamaica vs. Honduras
9:05 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Panama vs. Canada
ESPN3
12m Tennis – WTA Miami – Quarterfinals
2 pm Tennis – ATP Miami – Quarterfinals #1
7:50 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Mexico vs. The Savior
ESPNExtra
6 pm Tennis – WTA Miami – Quarterfinals
8 pm Tennis – ATP Miami – Quarterfinals #2
ESPN2
6:30 p.m. NBA – Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
9 p.m. NBA – Golden State Warriors vs. phoenix suns
WIN SPORTS, WIN SPORTS+
2 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Envigado vs. Bucaramanga
Win +
6 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Golden Eagles vs. Pereira
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-I: Millionaires vs. Junior
SPORTS
March 30, 2022, 12:02 AM
#Live #matches #Wednesday #March
