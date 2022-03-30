Russia “could locate and detain” Americans in the country. This is the warning issued by the United States, which asked Americans not to go to Russia or to leave the country “immediately”, underlining that the Moscow authorities “apply the law arbitrarily”. In addition, according to Washington, there have been several reports of US citizens “identified and detained by the Russian military” while in Ukraine or on their way through Russian-occupied territory.
#Ukrainian #War #warning #Americans #Russia #Risk #arrest
Leave a Reply