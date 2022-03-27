Most important news at a glance:
– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions are needed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine is ready to discuss adopting neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in a video interview with Russian journalists on Sunday.
– More than 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24. More than half have fled to Poland.
– President Biden alluded to a change of power in Russia on Saturday in Poland. That led to fierce reactions, Biden would add fuel to the fire with his words. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explicitly denied on Sunday that the United States is looking for Putin’s downfall.
#LIVE #expressions #support #Ukraine #Oscar #ceremony #Erdogan #points #importance #ceasefire #Putin
Leave a Reply