Most important news at a glance:

– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions are needed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is ready to discuss adopting neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in a video interview with Russian journalists on Sunday.

– More than 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24. More than half have fled to Poland.