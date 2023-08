The text also updates the Income Tax table – now exempt for those earning up to R$ 2,640

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Monday (28.Aug.2023) in the PM sanctioning ceremony 1,172 of 2023, which readjusts the minimum wage to R$ 1,320. The ceremony will be held at the Planalto Palace.

Watch live: