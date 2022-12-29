The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), announces this Thursday (29.Dec.2022), in Brasilia, more names chosen to compose the 1st echelon of the government that will start on Sunday (1.Jan.2023). So far, the PT official has chosen 21 ministers. Lula’s 3rd government will have 37 ministries.

The announcement will be broadcast live on the Power360 on Youtube.

elected government ministers

This week, Lula continued political talks to define the remaining 16 ministries and 2nd-level positions in the new government. The petista returned to Brasilia on Monday (Dec. 26) to resolve obstacles. The initial intention was to announce the missing names by Tuesday (27.Dec).

Altogether, Lula’s Esplanada will be made up of 37 ministers.

Read the infographic with the possible ministers:

So far, 21 future ministers have been officially announced by Lula. Of these, 6 are women (29% of the total).

Here are the names released so far that will compose the 1st echelon of the new government:

2nd step

Lula also defined names for the 2nd echelon of the government. confirmed the economist Aloizio Mercadante (PT) in the presidency of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

the senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) must be confirmed in the command of the Petrobras when there is the conclusion of the announcement of ministers.

Read the list of names released for the 2nd step: