Rai denies having invited Sivlia Toffanin to Sanremo 2023

Silvia Toffanin’s alleged participation in the 2023 Sanremo Festival has become a real mystery.

As disclosed by theAdnkronos the presenter of Verissimo would have been in the running among the co-presenters of the musical kermesse with the presenter who would have refused.

Silvia Toffanin does not comment on the indiscretion, but shortly after a press release comes out, which then disappeared from circulation, which reads: “Regarding the indiscretions about Silvia Toffanin’s possible participation in the Sanremo Festival, Mediaset sources specify that the presenter of Verissimo will not be present at the event”.

“It is true that the proposal was made to her and it is true that Mediaset in these cases has no problem granting releases to its artists, but specifically – we learn – Silvia Toffanin declined the offer as she was busy with her program and not interested in that kind of artistic performance”.

Yellow, however, has been enriched with a new chapter: as revealed by TV Blogs which cites Rai sources, in fact, the presenter would never actually have been invited.

“It must be said, however, that according to what we learn from sources close to the Sanremo Festival, this year Mrs. Toffanin would not have been called upon to fill that role, a position that instead had been offered to her in the 2020 edition of the Sanremo Festival, that pre-Covid”.

Later, however, Mediaset sources confirmed a Fanpages the indiscretion: “Silvia Toffanin was contacted for the first time in 2020 and refused. She was contacted again this year to take part in the 2023 edition and she refused her again because she is very taken by Verissimo which is broadcast twice a week ”.