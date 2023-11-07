Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is open to “short, tactical pauses in combat” to facilitate the access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. He said he was not in favor of a total ceasefire as long as Hamas continues to hold Israeli civilians hostage in the area. And the United Arab Emirates wants to establish a field hospital in the Gaza Strip to provide essential medical care to displaced Palestinian residents. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

