President of Comsefaz, Décio Padilha, and businessmen Luiza Helena Trajano and Flávio Rocha participate in the seminar. watch

THE IDV (Institute for Retail Development) and the Power 360 hold the seminar “Digital Business x Illegality: the Brazil we want” this Thursday (28.Apr.2022), starting at 9 am. The event is supported by Abrabe (Brazilian Beverage Association). The objective is to discuss the impacts of illegality on digital retail and how this scenario can be faced by the sector in Brazil.

The seminar will have lectures by the federal deputy and 1st vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), on the role of the Legislature in the face of illegality, and the president of the comsefaz (National Committee of State and Federal District Finance Secretaries) and Pernambuco Finance Secretary, Decio José Padilha da Cruzon the illegal economy in Brazil.

Then, the event will have 2 panels, “Impacts of the illegality of digital retail on the economy” and “What is the future of digital retail?”.

Watch the seminar:

Read the full schedule:

9:00 am – Beginning of the event and welcome by the president of the IDV, Marcelo Silva;

9:20 am – The role of the legislature in the fight against illegality – Marcelo Ramos, federal deputy and 1st vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies;

9:40 am – Illegal economy in Brazil – Décio José Padilha da Cruz, president of Comsefaz (National Committee of State and Federal District Finance Secretaries) and Pernambuco Finance Secretary;

10:00 am – Panel “Impacts of the illegality of digital retail on the economy”, with the participation of:

of the National Consumer Secretary and President of the CNCP (National Council to Combat Piracy), Rodrigo Roca;

of the federal deputy Ephraim Son (Union-PB);

of the Undersecretary of Taxation and Litigation of the Federal Revenue, Fernando Mombelli;

the president of the IDV, Marcelo Silva; and

by the vice president of IDV and CEO of Livraria Cultura, Sergio Herz.

10:55 am – Panel “What is the future of digital retail?”, with the participation of:

of the chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine LuizaLuiza Helena Trajano;

the chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Guararapes, controller of the Riachuelo store chain, Flávio Rocha;

of the executive president of Abrabe (Brazilian Beverage Association), Cristiane Foja; and

from the lawyer Juliana Abrusiospecialist in Digital Law and Data Protection.

The mediation will be done by journalist Guilherme Waltenberg, senior editor of the Power 360.