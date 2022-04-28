On Thursday, the German parliament, the Bundestag, voted by a large majority in favor of supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine.

With a large majority of 586 votes, the deputies appealed to the federal government to “continue and expedite the supply of any necessary weapons to Ukraine, where possible, while expanding, for example, the supply of heavy weapons and complex systems in the framework of exchanges.”

But it was emphasized that Germany’s defense capabilities within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should not be threatened by this.

It is noteworthy that only 100 deputies voted against, and seven deputies abstained from casting their votes.

It is noteworthy that the federal government has so far received clear support for all steps taken in dealing with the Ukrainian crisis, including sanctions against Russia, assistance in investigations into war crimes, and the restructuring of German infrastructure so that it is not dependent on energy supplies. Russian.

A joint memorandum between the Christian Union and the ruling coalition parties (which supports the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine) stated: “The German Parliament condemns the Russian brutal war against Ukraine in the strongest terms. Russia is thus violating international and humanitarian law and is constantly trying to destroy the European peace system.”

It is noteworthy that the two parliamentary blocs of the opposition Left Party and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD) did not support the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, and the leader of the parliamentary bloc of the Left Party, Dietmar Bartsch, warned of a nuclear war as a result of arms supplies to Ukraine.