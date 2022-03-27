The grid
The knockout of Mick Schumacher, the penalty of Daniel Ricciardo (-3 positions on the grid). To sum up, here is the Arabian GP grid.
Front row: Perez (Red Bull) -Leclerc (Ferrari)
Second row: Sainz (Ferrari) -Verstappen (Red Bull)
Third row: Ocon (Alpine) -Russell (Mercedes)
Fourth row: Alonso (Alpine) -Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
Fifth row: Gasly (AlphaTauri) -Magnussen (Haas)
Sixth row: Norris (McLaren) -Zhou (Alfa Romeo)
Row 7: Stroll (Aston Martin) -Ricciardo (McLaren)
Eighth row: Hamilton (Mercedes) -Albon (Williams)
Ninth row: Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) -Latifi (Williams)
Row 10: Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
