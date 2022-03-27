THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 27 March 2022, 14:28



Yeclano Deportivo had five games left over to become champion of Group XIII of the Third Division and achieve promotion to the Second Federation. With the final whistle from the referee and the victory of Adrián Hernández’s team against Caravaca, madness took over the La Constitución stadium, which has not left its team aside during this course after the setback that led to the relegation of the season pass.

The match was decided in the second half, when in the 69th minute Manu Costa took advantage of a long shot to beat the visiting goal and score the only goal of the match.