Max’s bingo card: will Verstappen also cross off the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne?
Max Verstappen’s bingo card could get even fuller this weekend than it already is. The Australian Grand Prix where he took his first pole today is one of the four races of the current calendar that he has not yet won. The other three are the GPs of Singapore, Qatar and Las Vegas, but the last will only take place for the first time this year.
