Juan Sebastián Muñoz continues in the fight for the title in Orlando, at LIV Golf

The Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz continues in the fight for his first title in the LIV Golf, although this Saturday he lost the top of the tournament that is played in Orlando (United States).

Muñoz is in the second box of the contest. This Saturday he delivered a card of 71 shots, the par from the field, and accumulates 133 (-9), to be three shots behind the leader, the American Brooks Koepka.

This Sunday, Muñoz will start in the last group, together with Koepka and the Englishman Laurie Canter, in search of his first title on the circuit sponsored by Saudi Arabian funds.

Torque GC, Muñoz’s team, continues second

In the team classification, Smash GC, headed by Koepka, leads the tournament standings, with -26. Torque GC, the squad of which Muñoz is a part and completed by the Chileans Mito Pereira and Joaquín Niemann and the Spanish David Puig, is second with -24.

The winner of the tournament in the individual table will receive 20 million dollars, while the winning team will receive 5 million dollars.

The next stop for the LIV Golf will be in Adelaide (Australia), starting on April 23.

