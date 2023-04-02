Sunday, April 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Sebastián Muñoz continues in the fight for the title in Orlando, at LIV Golf

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Sebastián Muñoz continues in the fight for the title in Orlando, at LIV Golf


close

Juan Sebastian Muñoz

Juan Sebastian Muñoz

Juan Sebastian Munoz

Although he lost first place this Saturday, the options remain intact for the Colombian.

The Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz continues in the fight for his first title in the LIV Golf, although this Saturday he lost the top of the tournament that is played in Orlando (United States).

See also  Chilling footballer arrested for driving drunk with his children

Muñoz is in the second box of the contest. This Saturday he delivered a card of 71 shots, the par from the field, and accumulates 133 (-9), to be three shots behind the leader, the American Brooks Koepka.

This Sunday, Muñoz will start in the last group, together with Koepka and the Englishman Laurie Canter, in search of his first title on the circuit sponsored by Saudi Arabian funds.

Torque GC, Muñoz’s team, continues second

In the team classification, Smash GC, headed by Koepka, leads the tournament standings, with -26. Torque GC, the squad of which Muñoz is a part and completed by the Chileans Mito Pereira and Joaquín Niemann and the Spanish David Puig, is second with -24.

The winner of the tournament in the individual table will receive 20 million dollars, while the winning team will receive 5 million dollars.

The next stop for the LIV Golf will be in Adelaide (Australia), starting on April 23.

See also  At the US Open, Juan Sebastián Muñoz did not start well: Adam Hadwin, leader

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Sebastián #Muñoz #continues #fight #title #Orlando #LIV #Golf

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
27 killed in landslides in Ecuador

27 killed in landslides in Ecuador

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result