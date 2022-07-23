[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the Qualifications of the 2022 French Grand Prixtwelfth stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

Session in progress

16.16 – Kevin Magnussen will try too.

16.15 – Almost all the drivers take to the track for the second run, the Ferraris and Norris remain in the pits.

16.13 – At the moment the eliminated drivers are Zhou, Schumacher, Latifi, Vettel and Magnussen.

16.12 – In T1 Sainz pays 103 thousandths to Leclerc, in T2 he rises to 290 thousandths and closes the lap in third position at 570 thousandths from his boxmate. Magnussen remains in the pits instead.

16.10 – Last sector with traffic for many drivers, Verstappen even found himself in Perez’s trajectory.

16.09 – Fifth time trial for Alonso, launch lap for Sainz.

16.08 – The good news for Red Bull currently is that Perez is third ahead of Norris, Bottas, Hamilton, Russell, Ricciardo, Tsunoda and Zhou to complete the top-10.

16.07 – In T1 Verstappen pays 13 thousandths, in the second he goes to 62 thousandths of advantage, in the third he pays enough and stops at 164 thousandths from the Ferrari driver.

16.06 – Now Verstappen is launched.

16.05 – Leclerc immediately very fast: 1’31 ″ 727Perez pays 627 thousandths.

16.04 – In the second sector Perez is faster than Leclerc, but only by 40 thousandths.

16.03 – Leclerc immediately very fast in T1: 22 ″ 9.

16.02 – the first laps started, already on the Leclerc track, still in the Verstappen pits.

16.00 – Green light at the end of the pit lane. Q1 is triggered.

15.55 – We will also see what will be the choices of the teams in terms of compounds kept in view of the race.

15.50 – 30 ° C the air temperature, 55 ° C that of the asphalt.

15.45 – Jamie Chadwick’s unstoppable march continues in the W Series championship.

15.40 – It will not be taken for granted for Perez to go hunting for the second row in light of the problems he had at the wheel of his Red Bull, both on the race pace and on the flying lap.

15.30 – The fight for pole position in light of Carlos Sainz’s penalty and Sergio Perez’s difficulties seems reserved for Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. The race pace, however, is obviously much more important on a track where track-position is not decisive. At the same time, if Ferrari’s and Red Bull’s race performances diverge by a few tenths of a second then being ahead after the first lap will be a factor at that point.

15.20 – Carlos Sainz will start from the back of the starting grid and with him Kevin Magnussen. The two will play the starting position on the clean side of the grid during Q1 with the Spaniard obviously a great favorite.

15.10 – This is the interesting analysis by Federico Albano based on the telemetry data relating to the PL3. Ferrari ready to go wild at the engine level and you can also see the work of the Scuderia di Maranello carried out between yesterday or today to protect the front axle, which had highlighted graining in the race simulation carried out in PL2.

15.05 – In PL3, Red Bull lapped for a long time carrying out a simulation of a ten-man race with the medium tires with which he had carried out a short run that had already whipped the tires. Then Verstappen and Perez concluded with the qualifying simulation with soft tires. Only short runs for Ferraris, even the first with hard tires for Leclerc.

15.00 – Let’s start our live broadcast with a look at what happened in PL3 this morning