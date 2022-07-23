Fabrizio Corona makes fun of the electoral campaign of recent days by launching a new provocation against the Italians and Mario Draghi. On 25 September Italy will be called to vote and this sparked the irony of the well-known entrepreneur who, during the Iceberg broadcast on Telelombardia announced the decision to run as premier.

A statement that amazed all viewers but also the social users themselves who, for many years now, have been following his legal and private events. Fabrizio has thus decided to communicate to all Italian citizens how, in five years, will be the new premier postponing his election in future years.

After the latest gossip that saw him as the protagonist of his upcoming wedding with his partner Sara, Crown has released yet another unexpected statement. According to his point of view, only he would be able to put Italy back on track, thus explaining his motivations.

The former king of the paparazzi is determined to offer citizens a real man who knows how to govern them or himself. At this moment Corona’s life seems to proceed in the best way thanks to his love story with his future wife.

Fabrizio Corona criticizes Mario Draghi: “Soon I will be Prime Minister”

Corona during the Iceberg broadcast by Telelombardia said: “5 years and I become prime minister and my psychologist minister of health. I am living a very peaceful phase of my life ”.

“By now the storms have passed, I am concentrating on my work, I am finally free and now I am going on vacation. I hadn’t been there for 5 years. In September I reopen the office and it may be that I will go to the political elections “ Fabrizio explains in a pungent way.

Within his Instagram profile Fabrizio Corona did not miss an opportunity to make fun of Mario Draghi. It is precisely the former king of the paparazzi to say: “The narrative about the government crisis has turned into a kind of great anxiety about the loss of Draghi. This great fear of losing the respect of four manipulative wigs eating sausages ”.

“Supermario … he had to be the helmsman in the paradise of Pnrr debt … and instead he was only able to eat Ferrero Rocher with the bosses of the banks. I want some healthy incompetence and indecision back. Typical attitude of a perfect democracy. This EU asks for a lot … indeed too much “ ends Fabrizio Corona within the social networks towards the Government.