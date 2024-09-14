1.30pm – Let’s start our report by starting from the FP3 results. Russell was the fastest, but with a great slipstream in the third sector, Charles Leclerc finished just 13 thousandths behind the Mercedes driver and the McLarens are lurking. Verstappen was still very slow in the third sector.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written Qualifications of the Azerbaijan GP on the Baku circuit. The session will start at 14:00.

Charles Leclerc in the last three editions he has always conquered the pole position with Ferrari between the walls of the Azerbaijani capital.