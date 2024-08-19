The super blue moon is one of the most fascinating and rare astronomical events that we can observe in the night sky. The combination of the terms “supermoon” and “blue moon” may seem a bit confusing, but it actually refers to a specific and extraordinary phenomenon. In this article, we will explore what a super blue moon means, why it happens, how it works, the dates it occurred, and when we might see it again. If you are an astronomy enthusiast or simply curious to learn more about this rare event, you are in the right place.

What is a super blue moon?

To understand the super blue moon, we must first examine the concepts of “supermoon” and “blue moon” separately.

Supermoon: occurs when the full moon coincides with the perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit that is closest to Earth. During a supermoon, the moon appears up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon. This happens because the distance between the Earth and the moon is smaller than average, making the event more spectacularly visible to the naked eye.

Blue Moon: The term has nothing to do with the color of the moon, but refers to the second full moon in a single month of the Gregorian calendar. This happens about every 2-3 years, since a calendar month generally has only one full moon. However, when two occur, the second is called a "blue moon."

When these two events coincide, a super blue moon occurs, an even rarer and more suggestive event.

The super blue moon works by combining the effects of a supermoon with that of a blue moon. During this event, the Moon not only appears larger and brighter, but it is also rarer to observe. The rarity comes from the fact that the synodic cycle of the Moon (which lasts about 29.5 days) and the length of the solar month (30-31 days) rarely align in such a way as to allow two full Moons in the same month and, at the same time, a supermoon.

Over the years, the super blue moon has occurred on several occasions. Here are some of the most recent dates and future ones predicted:

January 31, 2018: one of the most recent super blue moons, particularly visible in several parts of the world.

August 31, 2023: another blue supermoon that has fascinated skywatchers.

August 19, 2024: the supermoon that you can see tonight, weather permitting.

January 31, 2037: the next super blue moon expected. Mark the date if you don't want to miss this rare spectacle!

Curiosities about the super blue moon

In addition to the scientific information, there are many curiosities related to this phenomenon. For example, the term “blue moon” has entered common parlance to indicate something rare, hence the English expression “once in a blue moon“. Furthermore, some cultures attach special meanings to this event, considering it a moment of particular energy or change.

Conclusion

The super blue moon is an extraordinary astronomical phenomenon that combines the beauty of a supermoon with the rarity of a blue moon. Although it is rare, when it does it offers an unmissable spectacle for lovers of the night sky. Now that you know when to expect the next super blue moon, you can plan to see it and maybe capture some stunning photos. Don’t forget to mark the dates and share this knowledge with friends and family, because the super blue moon is an event worth experiencing and remembering.