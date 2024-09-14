• IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ALL PRODUCERS OF CORN OF AARFS AC

We inform you that we continue with the Registration of Extraordinary Federal Support SEGALMEX of $750 pesos per ton, if you have not yet registered, we invite you to go to the department as soon as possible. Marketing with your documentation in order.

For more information, please call 6682271612 / 6688619086 and we will be happy to assist you.

• Regarding the relevant information of the week in the AgroThis week, the USDA supply and demand report for the month of September 2024 was presented, where both world production and world inventories are slightly down. Production goes from 1,220 to 1,219 million tons. In the European Union, corn imports have increased 20% compared to last year, its main suppliers are Ukraine, the United States, Brazil, Canada and Serbia.

As for wheat, in the United States, the hard red spring wheat harvest is 85% complete versus 83% last season, while winter wheat is 6% planted. In Argentina, Bioceres indicated that the genetically modified HB4 wheat variety will take approximately two years to be launched in the United States, since it needs to be developed with local genetic material and approved by countries that import American wheat.

• According to the National Meteorological Service, this week there was rain throughout the state of Sinaloa, especially in the northern part of the state, with favorable remnants for our region.

Next week, a maximum temperature of 36°C and a minimum of 21°C are expected with partly sunny skies with no chance of rain and wind gusts of 20 km/h.

Due to the rains caused by tropical storm ILEANA, we recommend that bean and corn producers pay attention to the humidity of their fields in order to establish their crops early and avoid seed rot.

We remind you that in the technical department we will be carrying out soil analysis on your farms, in order to know the soil conditions and thus create an appropriate nutritional package.

Please be aware of the recommendations of your technician, as well as the AARFS meteorological platforms.

• Dear farmer, for this bean season we have certified seed available, declared suitable for planting the Azufrado Higuera and Reyna varieties, available at our main hardware store and branches. We also offer a free bean treatment service when purchasing bean seed and Cruiser Maxx Beans, providing greater coverage and less product waste. Call our sales department at 6688123349 for more information.

• Dear farmer! We have a seasonal promotion on herbicides for weed control during this rainy season. We have Classic Faena and Strong Faena for sale, which you can purchase in different presentations. We also started selling granulated fertilizers such as New Urea, ammonium sulfate, phosphorus, potassium, triple 16, triple 17; as well as the production of any physical mixture of your choice. We also have at your disposal UAN 32, liquid phosphorus and liquid potassium produced in our AARFS liquid fertilizer factory, LIXIPLUS HUMUS ENRICHED Organic Fertilizer and diesel for field service, with very competitive prices.

Visit us at Ferretería Matriz and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of September 13, the northern Sinaloa dam system reported storage of 1,378 million cubic meters for the Luis Donaldo Colosio dam at 43% of its capacity; 525 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo dam at 17% of its capacity and 37 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez dam at 7% of its capacity, totaling 1,940 million cubic meters.

• The FIX exchange rate for this week was $19.24 pesos per dollar.

