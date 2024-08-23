11.30 – An important official announcement arrived this morning: Jack Doohan will be an Alpine driver in 2025.

11.15 – It starts raining in Zandvoort.

11.00 – Let’s start our report with a weather update. Haas, through a video on X, has witnessed the strong winds that are already blowing on Zandvoort.

This is the situation when our correspondent arrived on the track.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the event dedicated to the live written broadcast of the first free practice session of the Dutch GP in Zandvoort, 15th act of the 2024 F1 world championship.

We are back on track after the summer break and there is great curiosity surrounding the news brought by McLaren which could allow the Woking team to make the definitive step forward to become the technical reference point on the starting grid.