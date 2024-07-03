In the UK, a puppy chewed off his owner’s finger and saved him from leg amputation

In the UK, a puppy chewed through his owner’s toe to the bone, thereby saving him from leg amputation. About this writes Unilad.

David Lindsay bought a French bulldog puppy and named him Harley. When Harley was teething, he, like most dogs, chewed on toys and furniture, and once bit his owner’s big toe. Lindsay was sleeping on the couch and didn’t feel anything until he heard his wife screaming. It turned out that the puppy had chewed off his toe and broken the bone.

The man’s wife took him to the hospital. There, the wound was examined and Lindsay was prescribed a course of antibiotics to prevent sepsis and infection. Since the sensitivity of the leg was clearly impaired, doctors also performed a CT scan of the lower extremities. It turned out that two arteries were completely blocked by blood clots. If blood flow was not restored, Lindsay would have to have her legs amputated. Doctors plan to install stents on the damaged areas of the arteries.

It is not yet known whether the doctors will be able to save Lindsay’s finger, but the man is optimistic. Moreover, he is not going to get rid of Harley and is grateful to the dog for the unusual rescue.

