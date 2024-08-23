The man, a 66-year-old teacher, was on his motorbike with his wife ready to say goodbye to his friend at the funeral

Fate really plays tricks that are difficult for us to understand and what happened just 48 hours ago is incredible. A man, in fact, had a serious motorcycle accident just while he was going to funeral of a dear friend and that’s how he lost his life. Going to pay homage to a loved one, he lost his own life.

The community of Figueira da Foz was struck by deep sorrow for the tragic death of Ilídio Maricato, which occurred on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The funeral of a dear friend, also a victim of a road accidentwas waiting for the man to be together with other friends who wanted to remember the deceased.

The news has evidently shocked not only his family and friends, but also all those who knew him and appreciated him for his great humanity and availability. Ilídio, 66 years old, was on a motorbike with his wife ready to say goodbye to his friend, who died a few days earlier in another accident. Ilídio and his wife were on the EN109 road, heading to the local cemetery to attend the funeral of their colleague and friend of many journeys in the world, a member of the Grupo Motard da Gândara.

Unfortunately, during the journey, in Bom Sucesso, a Portuguese town, the couple’s motorbike collided with a van travelling in the opposite direction. Ilídio lost his life instantly, while his wife, 65, was seriously injured and is currently hospitalised in critical conditions.

It didn’t take long for the community to show their affection, gathering at the site of the accident. The respect and affection that everyone felt for him was truly great. Ilídio Maricato was known for his commitment to the community and his passion for volunteering. He taught physical education at a local school, where he was loved by his students because he was always motivating and engaging.

In addition to his career, Ilídio was also an ardent promoter of sport among young people, he always tried to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. The man leaves behind two children, who are now facing the immense pain of loss and another very bitter funeral. The mayor of Figueira da Foz released a statement, expressing his deepest condolences and emphasizing how important Ilídio was to the city: “His loss is a terrible blow for all of us. He was a person who dedicated his life to others, and his spirit will continue to live in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.”