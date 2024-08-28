Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday, August 28

An Israeli hostage has been freed in Gaza by the IDF: the man was found in a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu commented on the news by declaring that Israel “will continue to do everything possible to bring all the hostages home”. Meanwhile, the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union Josep Borell called for “an immediate three-day humanitarian ceasefire to allow for the vaccination” of children against polio. Meanwhile, according to Palestinian media, dozens of Israeli extremists entered a village near Bethlehem, in the West Bank, and attacked Palestinian residents. Below is the latest news from today, Wednesday 28 August 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

