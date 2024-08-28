Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Wednesday 28 Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Wednesday, August 28th2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, be careful because the Moon in opposition can bring some headaches. It could therefore be a complicated period, especially for those who have a job or a job to complete. The advice is at least for the next 48 hours to do only what is strictly necessary.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, a good day to experience strong emotions. Prepare to find your soul mate, even earlier than expected. Thanks to the help of the Sun in Virgo, you will be able to carry on with your commitments. You no longer want to accept compromises that are too low.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Moon, Mercury and Venus support you and allow you to experience great emotions. Sensations that you have not felt for a long time. Singles can take advantage of this to find their soul mate. After a long time in the pits, it is time to get back on track.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, in family relationships it is good to keep calm. Do not take it personally if someone does not think like you, after all, everyone has their own head. The Moon against you could cause tension and agitation. Someone will try to put a spoke in your wheels.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 28, 2024), you have an excellent astral picture that allows you to get great satisfaction in business and professional projects, plan something new. Interesting news is coming, be ready.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, a favorable day for your sign, especially if it is about business. You can conquer your soul mate and get great satisfaction. Investments and financing will be favored, for example for those who have to buy a house.

Balance

Dear Libra, a very promising day for your sign. The Moon protects you, as well as a nice transit of Mercury in the sign. You are strong and determined. Nothing can stop you. You can think of an ambitious project to carry forward.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you need to stop for a moment and reflect on the path you have taken. You are not satisfied with your life or the path you have taken. Better to understand where you are going. In September you will be able to recover both in love and at work.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, excellent day thanks to an excellent astral picture, with the favor of the Moon and many planets. Try to exploit and take advantage of this opportunity as you see fit.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the competition is very fierce and there may be many problems to face. Someone could do anything to put a spoke in your wheels, but you go straight on your way. Use your intuition, it will allow you to emerge victorious in the face of important challenges.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 28, 2024), favorable Mercury and Moon will allow you to experience a very favorable day at work. The recovery has begun and you must plan the future with enthusiasm. In love, however, you must wait a little longer.

Fish

Dear Pisces, important stars allow you to live a truly historic day. The stars suggest calm and cool blood. If something does not go as you would like, put aside your pride and accept the help of the people who love you!

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED?