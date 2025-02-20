It is increasingly common than the characters that appear for the first time on a television program They go to aesthetic clinics with the intention of improving their face. In addition, this practice has grown significantly with the participants of The island of temptations.

He reality It has been broadcast for five years, and since the first edition we have been participating in how Its protagonists radically change their physical appearance in the final debatewhich is recorded several months later with respect to the recordings in the Dominican Republic.

Although it is a habit that is usually more common in women, This year it has been the men who have unleashed the controversy with its facial masculinizations. Aesthetic clinics have found a reef in this type of profiles and are taking advantage of it.

Guille Zamora, tempting the last edition, has caused a stir in social networks by showing his great physical change. Catalan Hyaluronic acid has been injected into different parts of the facethe most highlight are the jaw and the cheekbones.

So exaggerated has been the change that the followers of the program have expressed the difficulty they have had when recognizing him. “Who are you? But why?”They wondered.

However, far from admiring their new aesthetics, the comments of the publication have generally been negative. “This is already scaring me,” “Who is deceiving them”, “We are going out of hand” either “With how handsome it was”are just some of the opinions that have been written in the Tiktok application.

It should be noted that Zamora has not been the only one in its edition in visiting a clinic. Álvaro Rubio, Fran Rodríguez, Tadeo Corrales or Joel Benedict They are other celebrities who have infiltrated the face treatments after recording the program presented by Sandra Barneda.