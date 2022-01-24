In the Catshuis, part of the cabinet is today discussing further relaxation of the corona measures. The main focus is on the reopening of the catering and cultural sector. And in Australia, police on Sunday arrested two men suspected of stealing 1,400 rapid tests. The country is struggling with a serious shortage of antigen tests. Follow all developments around the coronavirus in our live blog.
