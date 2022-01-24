Colombian soccer had its first day with outstanding victories for Junior, Medellín and Millonarios, who started on the right foot, and with a lot of participation from the VAR, although without controversies.

It was a first day with a good number of goals, 21, and with a good performance from several visitors. The last two finalists, Cali and Tolima, started losing.

The two teams that were promoted and begin their fight to save the category tied: Cortuluá, at home against Nacional; Union Magdalena, away against Once Caldas.

One of the most outstanding players of the first date was the Venezuelan Luis Cariaco González, who scored two goals in Junior’s victory against Patriotas. However, other players also shined, like Miguel Borja, also from Junior; Diego Herazo, reinforcement of Millionaires; Wilfrido de la Rosa, new striker from Santa Fe, and Felipe Pardo, from Medellín.

1. National left doubts; Medellin started well

Nacional did not have the debut they expected, drawing as a visitor against the recently promoted Cortuluá. The Antioquia team started winning, with a goal by Jefferson Duque, but then got mixed up and allowed the local tie. Daniel Mantilla (photo) was one of those who premiered. For its part, Medellín had a solid debut with a 1-0 victory against Tolima, and a great performance by Felipe Pardo, who scored the goal.

2. Borja started with a goal in Junior’s victory

Miguel Borja, the most expensive player in Colombian soccer and who returned to Junior de Barranquilla for this season, made his debut with a goal in his team’s victory against Patriotas, 3-1, at the Metropolitano stadium. Borja, who was the top scorer in the League in 2020 also with Junior, starts off on the right foot, with a penalty goal. The same for DT Juan Cruz Real, who had a victorious debut.

3. Herazo uncovers himself with Millionaires

Much criticism has been generated around the hiring of striker Diego Herazo in Millonarios. However, the striker got off to a great start by scoring the goal in the away win against Pasto. Herazo takes confidence to be the replacement for Fernando Uribe, the scorer who went to Junior, and to convince the fans. Larry Vásquez and goalkeeper Montero also stood out, saving a penalty.

4. Weak premiere of Cardetti and Leonel

Game action between Santa Fe and La Equidad. Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora / THE TIME

The debut of the Argentine Martín Cardetti at the head of Santa Fe was not satisfactory. The team tied on Friday at home against La Equidad, 1-1. Santa Fe looked erratic and confused. The good thing was that one of his reinforcements, Wilfrido de la Rosa, had a good presentation and, in fact, scored the equalizer. Leonel Álvarez, who debuted as coach of Águilas, could not debut with victory either, and tied 1-1 with Bucaramanga.

5. Breath for Osorio; and the champion Cali lost

One of the teams that generates the most expectations in this semester is América de Cali, which continues with Juan Carlos Osorio as DT. Well, the debut was with a 1-0 victory against Envigado. America did not shine, but showed greater coherence in the natural positions of the players. For its part, champion Deportivo Cali started badly, losing their visit to Jaguares, 2-1. In addition, Teo Gutiérrez was expelled.

Results

Eagles 1-1 Bucaramanga

America 1-0 Envigado

Santa Fe 1-1 The Equity

Grass 0-1 Millionaires

Cortulua 1-1 National

Eleven Caldas 1-1 Union

Juniors 3-1 Patriots

Medellin 1-0 Tolima

Jaguars 2-1 Cali

Alliance 2-1 Pereira

Decline

