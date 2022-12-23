Live broadcast | Santa Claus is leaving Finland – international live broadcast underway

Santa’s journey to the children starts at Santa’s Pajakylä central square at seven in the evening. HS shows the broadcast live.

Santa Claus leaves on Friday for his traditional trip to the world’s children from Rovaniemi, in the northern Arctic Circle.

The journey starts from Santa’s Pajakylä central square at seven in the evening. HS will show the live broadcast from the site, which is transmitted to the world by the news agency Reuters, starting at 6:45 p.m.

The event traditionally gathers a large number of Rovaniemi residents and tourists to the site, as well as thousands of people watching the live broadcasts in different parts of the world.

The event lasts about half an hour from seven to eight thirty in the evening.