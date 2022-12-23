Yes ok Michelle Soifer has been gaining notoriety as an artist on the national scene, it was very surprising when an international media cataloged her as “the singer who seeks to dethrone Carol G.”. El Heraldo de México made this incredible comparison in a profile note that he made to the Peruvian a few days ago. Now, the Colombian herself has spoken about these comparisons, which were shared by the reality girl on her social networks.

Karol G is not a fan of the Peruvian scene

In statements to the same outlet that profiled Michelle Soifer, the urban music superstar denied being a connoisseur of the music scene in Peru. “Until now I have not heard a Peruvian artist that sounds. I will be checking you, ”she told El Heraldo de México.

Michelle Soifer shared the profile note on her social networks

Through its instagram, the same reality girl shared the note made by El Heraldo de México. “This is my love,” he wrote Michelle Soifer in their stories. The text highlights the participation of the artist in the Greeicy and Mike Bahía concert. Also, they make a comparison between the physique of the Peruvian with Karol G, as well as her musical styles.