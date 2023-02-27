A British government source has confirmed to the British Broadcasting Corporation that Britain and the EU have reached an agreement on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade arrangements.

Britain and the EU have come to an agreement on the trade terms that remained unclear after Northern Ireland’s departure from the EU, says the British Broadcasting Company BBC based on their sources.

According to the BBC, this was confirmed by a senior administration source.

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has discussed the matter with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sun too with on Monday afternoon in Windsor. HS shows a live broadcast of the duo’s press conference.

Trade arrangements the differences have been negotiated for months.

The parties have had a disagreement about the application of the protocol. With that, after Brexit, Northern Ireland practically remained part of the EU’s internal market, and the rest of Britain was outside it.

The news is updated.

Correction 27.2. 4:45 p.m.: Ursula von der Leyen and Rishi Sunak arrived in Windsor on Monday, not Sunday, as the caption previously incorrectly read.