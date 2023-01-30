– In Kharkiv an apartment complex has been hit by a missile. According to the governor, that is one person died. Several people were injured.
– Turkey probably wants to give permission for Finland’s NATO membership. President Erdogan said this in a TV speech tonight. Admission from Sweden seems to be ruled out for the time being.
– Russian shelling of residential areas in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have Sunday killed at least three people, said local authorities. These are two men and a woman.
