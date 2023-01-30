Miguel Angel Lopezliterally, flew in the Back to San Juan, Argentina, and this Sunday he was crowned champion of the race, after the last stage held with start and finish in San Juan, after 112 kilometers, which he won Sam Welsford.

López got his second win so far in 2023 and defending the colors of the Team Medellin, who shook his hand, after he Astana terminated the contract.

The Colombian had already won the Villeta’s Classic with his new squad and gives him, this Sunday, the second victory, the 24th in his sports career.

‘Supermán’ flew and confirmed that he is in a good sporting moment, after a bitter end of the year, since a name appears in a court of Caceres, Spainwhich is investigating a doping scheme called Operation Ilex, for the use and distribution of prohibited drugs.

Miguel López prevailed in the competition, leaving the Italian in second place, Filippo Ganna (Ineos), and in the third to Sergio Higuita (Bora).

In the same way, the 28-year-old cyclist from Boyacá began to forge the victory last Friday, when he won the stage at the top of Colorado, defying his rivals and the strong wind that whipped the caravan.

seventh title

For him, the victory is very important and it becomes the seventh title on his resume, two of them in the World Tour, the highest category, when he won the tour of switzerland and in the Return to Catalonia.

It is not the first time that López has won in Argentina, in 2016, the Boyacá cyclist won a stage of the Vuelta a saint Louis ending in Merlo.

Colombia already has, with López’s, two wins in the general competition. That of 2023 was the 39th edition, but the fifth as proof 2.1, of an international nature.

I had already won Winner Anacona in 2019, when Julian Alaphilippe was second and Oscar Seville, third.

The country’s pedaling has five podiums, the two titles indicated, and the three third places, two of Rodolfo Torres (2017 and 2018) and the one that Higuita achieved this time.

And in the statistics of the stages, Colombian cycling adjusts 12 victories in the history of the Argentine competition.

Fernando Gaviria, who also won in 2023, has won nine times. They have a win Miguel FlorezAnacona and Lopez.

“I was not scared. We had the race under control. The team was strong. We were more concerned about a puncture, a fall, but for the rest we’re doing well with everything”, said López.

“It is a priceless victory. When everything is gray, that the world ends, because this triumph is a light. It is for my family, my wife and my two eyes,” said the boyacense.

classifications

Stage

1. Sam Welsford 2 h 23 min 41 s

2. Fabio Jakobsen mt

3. Giacomo Nizzolo mt

17. Fernando Gaviria mt

30. Cesar Paredes

67. Miguel Lopez

General

1. Miguel López 25 h 40 min 47 s

2. Filippo Ganna at 30 s

3. Sergio Higuita at 44 s

4. Einer Rubio at 50 seconds

5. Brandon Rivera at 1 min 01 sec

6. César Paredes at 1 min 19 s

7. Remco Evenepoel mt

18. Harold Tejada at 2 min 16 s

21. Oscar Seville at 2 min 28 s

Mountain

1. Manuele Tarozzi 24 pts

Teams

1. Ineos 77 h 05 min 22 s

2. Movistar at 2 min 20 s

3. Team Medellín at 3 min 04 s

