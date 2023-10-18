US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on September 18, where he endorsed the Army’s version that points to the failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad as the cause of the attack on a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds of civilians dead. Militias in the Palestinian enclave deny his involvement, while world leaders condemn what happened. The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah called for an “unprecedented day of rage” against Israel.

12 days before the start of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, international condemnation is spreading against the largest single attack in the region since 2008: the bombing of Gaza’s main hospital, which occurred a day earlier, leaving at least 500 people dead. dead, according to figures from the enclave’s Ministry of Health.

The event marks a turning point in the conflict. On October 18, some leaders of the international community qualified their reliable support for the “legitimate right to defense of Israel,” which suffered a bloody attack by Hamas on October 7. The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, stated that “there is no excuse to attack” the medical center and the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stressed that Hamas attacks do not justify “collective punishment of the Palestinians.” ”.

Israel, Islamic Jihad and Hamas exchange accusations about the authorship of this event, while President Joe Biden, visiting Tel Aviv, reiterates his indisputable support for the Israeli version.

Below are the main news of the day:

7:49 (BOG) Palestinians protest in the West Bank against Abbas and after hospital attack

Thousands of Palestinians take to the streets of the West Bank, part of Jerusalem and surrounding areas to protest against Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and also to call for the resignation of the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, whom they accuse of not do enough to defend the Gazan people.

Thousands chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Arabic, which means ‘God is great’ while waving Palestinian flags, while denouncing what they consider to be Abbas’s inaction in the face of the massacre of which Israel and the Islamic Jihad are accused.

Thousands of Palestinians wave their flag during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on October 18, 2023, protesting the attack on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people a day earlier. Israel and the militias in Gaza accuse each other of the incident. © AFP/Yuri Cortez

7:40 (BOG) Hamas blames Israel’s allies for the war in Gaza

During a press conference, Osama Hamdan, representative of the Hamas group in Lebanon, assured this Wednesday that the United States and all Western countries that support Israel “bear full responsibility for the war against civilians in Gaza.”

7:05 (BOG) Protests spread in Arab countries against Israel

During the early hours of this Wednesday, various groups of protesters attacked embassies of Israel and the United States, as well as other Western countries, amid outrage over the deadly attack on a hospital complex in Gaza, of which they blame Israel, although The Jewish State denies its involvement.

6:52 (BOG) More than 3,300 Palestinians have been killed in attacks since October 7

The figure was released in the last few hours by the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Kaila, in Ramallah.

6:41 (BOG) Hezbollah calls for “unprecedented day of anger” against Israel after Gaza hospital attack

“We ask the people of our Arab nation to take to the streets and squares to express their anger and put pressure on governments wherever they are to take immediate measures,” the Lebanese Shiite movement said in a statement published on its social media channel. Telegram.

Hezbollah also called on the international community to pressure Israel to end “the massacre and genocide of the oppressed Palestinian people,” as well as “the forced displacement” of thousands of Gazans.

6:32 (BOG) Netanyahu targets Hamas and Islamic Jihad for attack on Gaza hospital

“They have perpetrated two types of victims, they hide behind their population, we have seen the cost of this double attack against humanity that Hamas has carried out in the last eleven days, civilians have been injured. Hamas is responsible for all of these victims, including yesterday’s horrific rocket attack on a Palestinian hospital. “Everyone has been able to see this,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel is going to do everything necessary to keep civilians out of danger and we are going to continue asking them to move to another area,” added the prime minister in a press conference with the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) and the Israeli war cabinet, during Biden’s visit amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. In Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 18, 2023. © Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

6:15 (BOG) Jordan summit on Israeli-Palestinian conflict canceled

The deadly attack against the hospital in the blockaded Palestinian enclave deepens tensions in the Middle East and reduces the region’s chances for the president of the leading power to mediate in the crisis.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, announced that his country is canceling the summit that was scheduled for this Wednesday in Amman, after the bombing of the Gaza hospital.

In addition to Biden, the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, and the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, were scheduled to attend.

6:09 (BOG) Hamas: US is “blindly biased”

Following Biden’s statements, the Islamist movement that controls the Gaza Strip issued a statement in which it highlighted that the US government is “blindly biased in favor of Israel.”

6:01 (BOG) Biden visits Israel and supports his version of the attack on the hospital

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, landed in Israel on October 18 to demonstrate his full support for that country. Despite the lack of an independent investigation, the president endorsed the hypothesis of the Jewish majority State, in a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by yesterday’s explosion at the Gaza hospital. From what I’ve seen, it looks like the other team did it, not you. But there are many people who are not safe, so we have to overcome many things,” said Biden, referring to the Israeli version of an unsuccessful attack from Gaza on Israeli soil that ended up hitting the Palestinian population.

“I wanted to be here today for one simple reason: I want the people of Israel, the people of the world, to know where the United States stands,” the White House leader added.

US President Joe Biden says he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the Gaza hospital explosion, and tells Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you “https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/MzucWQs9Af — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 18, 2023



5:43 Islamic Jihad calls accusations by the Israeli Army “lies”

Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, distance themselves from the massacre of hundreds of people, including wounded and civilians who were sheltering in the main hospital of the Palestinian enclave.

“The Zionist enemy is trying to evade responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed by bombing the National Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza through its habitual fabrication of lies and pointing the finger of blame at the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine (…) The accusations made by the enemy are false and baseless,” the jihadist group, considered terrorist by Western powers, said in a statement.







5:30 (BOG) Israel blames Islamic Jihad for bloody attack on Gaza hospital

At a press conference, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari presented what he claimed was “evidence” that the explosion at al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza was caused by the firing of a rocket from inside the enclave, launched by the Islamic Jihad, which intended to hit Israeli soil.

The soldier assured that the projectile’s propellant ignited and caused the explosion and that images from the scene show that the detonation could not have been caused by a bombardment from outside the Gaza Strip.

“I can confirm that an analysis of the IDF’s operational systems indicates that terrorists fired a volley of rockets in Gaza, passing very close to the Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time the place was attacked (…) This is the responsibility of the Jihad Islamic that killed innocents in the hospital,” Hagari emphasized.

