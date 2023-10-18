The Israeli Army delimited this Wednesday a “humanitarian zone” in the south of the Gaza Strip, calling on the inhabitants of the north of the enclave to move to that point, hours before the arrival in Israel of the American president, Joe Biden, in the middle of the war between the Jewish State and the Islamist group Hamas.

“The Israeli Security Forces ask Gaza residents to move to the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone, in which international humanitarian aid will be provided as necessary,” said an Israeli Army spokesperson.



“It is recommended to go to the open areas in the west of Khan Yunis, in the Al Mawasi area”, next to the Mediterranean, he stressed.

Debris from the center of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson released a map in which a coastal strip of just under 6 kilometers long and between one and 1.5 kilometers wide is marked.with a total area of ​​7 square kilometers.

This is an area with numerous low houses scattered among agricultural areas, greenhouses and open fields to the northwest of Khan Yunis.where until now a few thousand people lived.

In the case of moving there the 1.1 million residents in Gaza City and other areas in the north of the Strip, which Israel demanded to evacuate, Each person would have at their disposal, in theory, a space of just over two by three meters.

The announcement occurs hours before Biden’s arrival in Israel, and a day after at least 500 Palestinians were killed during a bombing of a hospital in Gaza Cityfor which Israel and the Palestinian militias blame each other.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hugs US President Joe Biden upon arrival at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

This event, which represents the largest massacre in the enclave of the five wars that have taken place between the Palestinian militias of Gaza and Israel since 2008has been harshly criticized by the international community – including the United States – and ignited the fury of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and abroad.

For several days, Israel has ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza while its bombings do not stop in the Palestinian enclave and prepares for the possibility of a ground incursion.

But the evacuation of 1.1 million Gazans, half of the population of the enclave, it has been extremely difficult taking into account the danger and damage to the roadss, as well as a fuel shortage crisis and the total cut-off of electricity, water and food following the cessation of the supply of these services by Israel.

Besides, Hamas has tried to prevent civilians from evacuating northern areas. Despite international efforts, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has not been opened so far.where numerous trucks with humanitarian aid wait for permission to enter.

Israel and Hamas enter their twelfth day of war this Wednesday, which has left at least 3,000 dead and 12,500 injured in the Gaza Strip and more than 1,400 dead and more than 4,200 injured in Israel.

EFE