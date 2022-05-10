US President Joe Biden signed a law Monday to facilitate the supply of arms to Ukraine and other Eastern European states. A similar loan and rent law was passed by the US Congress in 1941 during World War II, allowing America to quickly supply weapons to the Allies in the fight against the Nazis on a large scale. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

