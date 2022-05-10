Mexico. The Academy already has a start date, confirmed judges and conductors as well, this for the celebration of its 20 years of having been released the reality show on Television Azteca.

In the television program Ventaneando it is shared that The Academy has already chosen part of the cast that will participate in the reality show that many fans look forward to seeing.

Lolita Cortés and Arturo López Gavito return as judges of the singing reality show, singer Ana Bárbara and journalist Horacio Villalobos will also be part of the judging team.

Adal Ramones will be the main conductor and the beautiful Vanessa Claudio will accompany him every night on stage; Alexander Acha, singer-songwriter and son of Emmanuel, will act as director of La Academia and Aleks Syntek will be the mentor of the students.

Read more: “I charge this one”, Alfredo Adame wants to AVENGE the defeat of “Canelo” Álvarez

The names of those who will serve as teachers are unknown at the moment, but in Ventaneando they say that as soon as possible they will reveal it in their broadcast. The dates for the casting are already confirmed on the official Instagram account of La Academia, the reality show that promises emotions to its audience.