Saturday, September 23, 2023
LIVE: América and Nacional play the classic on date 14 at Pascual Guerrero

September 23, 2023
LIVE: América and Nacional play the classic on date 14 at Pascual Guerrero

America vs. National

Atlético Nacional against América de Cali.

Atlético Nacional against América de Cali.

The two teams do not want to lose pace with Águilas Doradas, which is the leader of the League.

América de Cali receives Atlético Nacional with a full house at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in the most important game of date 14 of the 2023-II League.

Reds and greens are looking for a victory to not lose pace with Águilas Doradas, who this Saturday beat Boyacá Chicó 0-1 in Tunja to return to first place in the championship.

América, after the two defeats in a row that almost took out coach Lucas González, has not lost again since then: it has been undefeated for eight dates. Nacional, for its part, has not fallen in its last three presentations.

Follow the match here:

American and National lineups

