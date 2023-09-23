LIVE: América and Nacional play the classic on date 14 at Pascual Guerrero

América de Cali receives Atlético Nacional with a full house at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in the most important game of date 14 of the 2023-II League.

Reds and greens are looking for a victory to not lose pace with Águilas Doradas, who this Saturday beat Boyacá Chicó 0-1 in Tunja to return to first place in the championship.

América, after the two defeats in a row that almost took out coach Lucas González, has not lost again since then: it has been undefeated for eight dates. Nacional, for its part, has not fallen in its last three presentations.

Follow the match here:

American and National lineups