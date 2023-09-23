The cost of public charging for electric vehicles in Spain is among the highest in Europe, which, added to the lack of control and monitoring of the efficiency of charging points that receive public subsidies, causes underuse of the network.

Furthermore, the lack of interoperability, something that does not happen in other European countries as it is a mandatory requirement, is also affecting recharging to be more expensive, according to the III Report on Electric Mobility in Spain prepared by OBS.

At the end of the first half of 2023 there were 25,106 public charging points (a year-on-year increase of 16.4%) and by the end of this year they should have multiplied by four to reach the goal of 100,000 points. However, its use remains very low, 5.7% on average compared to the number of registrations.

The report highlights the upcoming implementation of the interactive map of charging points of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, although it indicates that this initiative should be extended to the entire public network, since currently around 80% of the Spanish infrastructure would be left out of the obligation.

Investment in electric cars and charging infrastructure was 410,000 million dollars (384,718 million euros) globally in the last year.

In the first quarter of 2023, 2.3 million electrified vehicles were sold in the world, around 25% more than in the same period last year, and it is expected that by the end of the year the increase will reach 35%.

Specifically, one in five cars sold in Europe is already electric, and in June BEVs surpassed the number of diesel vehicles sold for the first time.

Even so, these vehicles only represent just over 1% of all cars circulating in the EU and do not even reach 1% of the current national vehicle fleet.

Regarding plug-in hybrid cars, the data show that for the first time their market share in the EU decreased, although in the case of Spain it increased by 51.7%.

Regarding production, although in Europe the total volume of vehicles fell by 1.6% due to the collapse of the Russian and Ukrainian markets, that of electric vehicles grew by 7.1%.

Environmental impact



The OBS report highlights that “currently the residual value of electric vehicles is almost zero” and the possibility of giving the batteries a second life, such as using them for the storage of renewable energy, is not contemplated.

Although the study indicates that the path taken in this sector “is ascending”, it also points out that “there is still a long way to go to achieve the objectives.”

For example, the sale price of a new vehicle “continues to increase”, in the case of Spain by more than 40% in the last five years. This is leading to almost twice as many used cars being sold in the country as new ones (1.9 million used passenger cars in 2022) with the environmental and safety impact that this entails and OBS expects this trend to continue.

At the same time, the report denounces that the electric vehicles that sell the most are those with the highest price, which at the same time are “inefficient and more polluting.”

Although the supply of electric vehicles continues to grow, the study considers that the availability of alternatives on the market “is still insufficient.” It also considers that complete information on the full life cycle cost of the vehicle should be made available to buyers.

As for renting, it is positioning itself as “a facilitator of the change to zero-emission mobility”, since vehicles powered by alternative energies account for 8.2% of the total rental fleet (almost 70,000 vehicles).

The report considers that in this sector the efficiency of investments can still be improved and that both the aid and the conditions to access it are changing and, in some cases, they do not arrive on time or entail associated management or taxation costs.

The teacher of OBSMay López, commented that direct aid with agile processing, non-taxable and linked to sustainability is needed and has defended those that are applied in the countries with the best results, through the deduction of taxes for companies and the self-employed.

Furthermore, the report concludes that although regulations already exist to accelerate change, we must face the need for the administration to guarantee compliance, establish municipal public programs for charging infrastructure, just as occurs with public lighting, and keep this issue at the forefront. margin of political disputes.