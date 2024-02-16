This Friday Russian prison services reported that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had died suddenly in the Arctic prison where he had been since December of last year.

According to the official statement, the 47-year-old man “was performed the necessary resuscitation procedures, which did not give any results (…) The causes of death are being established.”

The opponent was accused of an alleged case of fraud that his followers and supporters have described as “fabricated” by Putin's government. International media reported that in the last two weeks he was in a punitive isolation cell, but the reasons were not specified.

According to preliminary information about his death, After taking a walk in the penitentiary, the opposition politician “felt bad” and then “lost consciousness.”

Minute by minute of the data on the death of the Russian opponent

13:00 Statements by the President of the United States “If the information about Navalny's death is true, and I have no reason to doubt it, of course the Russian authorities are going to tell their own story. But make no mistake, Putin is responsible,” said President Joe Biden. 12:30 Biden blames Putin The president of the United States, Joe Biden, directly blamed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for the death of opposition leader Navalny and warned that he is evaluating “different options” to respond to that event. Speaking to the press at the White House, he said that he had not felt “surprised” but “outraged” after the Russian prison services made Navalny's sudden death public this Friday. 11:45 Navalni's wife spoke out Yulia Navalnaya said today that President Vladimir Putin and his entourage “will pay” for the death of her husband in a Russian Arctic prison. “I don't know if we should believe the terrible news we receive, which we receive only from official media. For many years (…) we cannot believe either Putin or his government. They lie constantly. But if this is true, I would like them to Let Putin and everyone around him know that they will be punished for what they have done,” Navalnaya said. Alexei Navalny during the indictment of charges in Russia. Photo: FE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV 11:30 Russia urges the US not to accuse the Kremlin and to wait for autopsy results The Russian Foreign Ministry today urged the United States not to make unfounded accusations about those responsible for the death of the opposition leader until the results of the autopsy are known. “The death of a person is always a tragedy (…). Instead of gratuitous accusations, they should show restraint and wait for the official autopsy results“says the Foreign Ministry statement. See also Storm warning issued in Moscow due to freezing rain 11:00 The US says it is another sign of Putin's “brutality” US Vice President Kamala Harris stated today that Russia is “responsible” for Navalny and that in her opinion it is another sign of President Vladimir Putin's “brutality.” “If confirmed, this would be another sign of Putin's brutality. Whatever story they tell, let's make it clear that Russia is responsible,” Harris said at the beginning of his speech at the Munich Security Conference, in which , he recalled, there is the wife of the Russian opponent, Yulia Navalnaya. 10:30 Warsaw blames Putin The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, accused the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, this Friday of being “responsible” for the death of the “hero” Alexei Navalny, whose fault it was for having defied him. “My heart now goes out to the family of Alexei Navalny, who is a hero and a symbol for all Russian democrats. This man's fault was that he challenged Vladimir Putin,” Sikorski declared this Friday in Warsaw. 10:00 Borrell says it is “Putin's exclusive responsibility” The high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, was “shocked” by the death of the Russian opponent and stated that it is the “exclusive responsibility” of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. “While waiting for more information, let's be clear: this is Putin's exclusive responsibility,” Borrell wrote on his official X account. 09:30 Spain demands that Russia clarify the circumstances of the death The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, demanded that Russia clarify the circumstances of the death of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. Albares conveyed his request that the case be clarified in a message on his X account, in which he confesses to being “deeply shocked” by Navalni's death. Deeply shocked by the death of Alexei Navalni. We demand clarification of the circumstances of his death, which occurred during his unjust imprisonment for political reasons. Our condolences to his family and support to those who work for freedom. — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) February 16, 2024 08:30 President of the European Parliament speaks about it The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, declared herself this Friday “horrified” by the death of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni in a Russian prison and assured that “Russia has taken his freedom and his life, but not his dignity.” The world has lost a fighter whose courage will echo through generations. Horrified by the death of Sakharov Prize laureate Alexei Navalny. Russia took his freedom & his life, but not his dignity. His struggle for democracy lives on. Our thoughts are with his wife & children. pic.twitter.com/JMSAkLpb0T — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 16, 2024 08:05 See also Blinken reveals contents of new military aid package to Ukraine President of the European Council blames Moscow The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, blamed Russia for the death of the Russian opponent Navalny. “The European Union considers the Russian regime solely responsible for this tragic death,” Michel wrote in a message on the X social network. Alexei @navalny fought for the values ​​of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice. The EU holds the Russian regime for sole responsibility for this tragic death. I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 16, 2024 07:55 France speaks out The French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, stated this Friday that the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny “has paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression”, that of Vladimir Putin's “regime”. 07:40 Navalny's spokesperson spoke Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, assured that the opponent's co-religionists do not yet have confirmation of the death and that his lawyer will leave shortly for Yamalo-Nenets. 07:15 They investigate the causes of death Russia reports that the opposition politician felt ill after taking a walk in the penitentiary and that he lost consciousness. Although they performed the necessary resuscitation procedures, they did not give any results, so they are investigating the causes. Russian opponent Alexei Navalny listening to his sentence in the cells of a prison near Moscow. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP 07:00 Russian prison services report Navalny's death Through a statement they explained that “emergency doctors confirmed the death of the condemned man,” which would have occurred suddenly in an Arctic prison.

With information from EFE*