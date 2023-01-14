«You have no heart», «My head is enough». These are the kindest phrases of the furious and stormy quarrel, with insults and swearing, between the two (former?) friends Vittorio Sgarbi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, and Marco Castoldi, aka Morgan. Hosting the exchange of verbal blows is the Renaissance Dissolution chat, created by Sgarbi and of which Morgan is also an administrator; chat from which the musician would have deleted several names without consulting Sgarbi, “guilty” of not taking his commitment to heart for a project on the figure of Luigi Tenco; initiative however criticized by the singer-songwriter’s family who send a private note to Sgarbi, who publishes it on the chat, arousing the wrath of Morgan who feels “defamed” and “not defended”.

The certainly not swampy temperament of the two thus leads to an exchange of accusations and counter-accusations, posted by Morgan with a screenshot on another chat he created, “Mystery of Culture”. «I didn’t even think about you. You are a mouse» writes Sgarbi to Morgan. “Your heart is missing,” is the reply. “I just have the head” the rejoinder and the head-to-head continues. Morgan: “I’m sorry, I thought you were a worthy person. It’s a huge disappointment”. again: “Cowards do this. They laugh at others when they envy them”. Sgarbi: “Mine is not a disappointment because I have not deluded myself”. Morgan: “My intelligence is the best thing you’ve met in the last twenty years” Sgarbi: “I don’t like those who, gifted by my generosity with the power to act, hysterically cancel and drive my guests out of my house, on their whim. Actions must be guided by reason, perhaps by being right”. chat, without Morgan, with the evocative name “Sgarbistan”.