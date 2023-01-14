Elon Musk wanted a lawsuit against him not to go to California because of biased jurors. The judge doesn’t agree.

Elon Musk has now lost a lot of money due to the TSLA share price drop. But the brand is still worth more than in 2018. Then Elon made a bold statement on Twitter that landed him in hot legal water. Tired of all the hassle of going public, Elon expressed plans to “take Tesla private”. Through the famous tweet that funding secured was for 420 dollars per share (now 1 piece has crumbled a number of times), Musk caused a stir.

Lost money

At that time, the share was listed below $420. So many thought they could make a quick profit. In the end, however, Musk’s claim turned out to be bull shit. And some investors didn’t like that. So they filed a lawsuit to hold Musk liable for losses. Mind you, this happened in 2018 and Tesla has become worth much more since then. Anyway, if you got in high at the time and then sold again after the short hype was over, you may still have lost money of course.

Woke

Since legal mills always turn painfully slowly, this whole matter is (apparently) still going on. Bloomberg is now reporting that Musk recently attempted to move the business from San Francisco to elsewhere. The reason for this is that in America you have a jury in court cases, consisting of ordinary people from the street. However, according to Musk, these people would not have a high opinion of him on average.

This for several reasons. Namely that San Francisco is the pinnacle of woke and Musk does not necessarily support the woke ideology. In addition, Musk bought Twitter and then kicked everyone and their mother out. And finally, Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas. in short, spirit and when it comes to hard icicles, Musk doesn’t necessarily have the love of San Francisco. According to Musk’s lawyers, 82 percent would “passionately” relate negative emotions to Musk.

Negative sentiment not enough for the court

However, the judge did not go along with the lawyers, at least not in terms of location. He does not even deny the negative sentiment towards Musk in the region, but says that this is no reason to move the lawsuit elsewhere. Some jurors who have spoken negatively about Musk are also allowed to stay. A woman called Musk “not sympathetic” on social media. Another stated “the cars are okay, but Musk is an idiot.” However, they may still give their opinion.

Narcissist with delusions

However, one juror was removed from the jury. On the internet, this member had said that Musk is “the next Trump” and “a narcissist with delusions.” The judge thought this was too much bias. So this member is logically removed from the jury. So has Musk achieved anything yet…

