Listen to TV on Saturday 1st January: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 1st January 2022? The event Roberto Bolle – Danza con me was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 SWAT. On Rai 3 Once upon a time in America. On Rete 4 I introduce you to Joe Black. On Canale 5 A Christmas in the south. On Italia 1 Mamma, I missed the plane. On La7 Miss Potter. But who has totaled the greatest TV ratings Saturday 1st January 2022? All the data below.