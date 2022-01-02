“I absolutely don’t believe in suicide. It wasn’t like him.”

Fabiola Palese, 43, still has the flashes of those terrible moments before his eyes. When at 20.30 on Thursday she inserts the key in the lock of the door of her former partner, the actor Paolo Calissano, and finds him dead lying on the bed in the apartment in via Cadlolo in Monte Mario. Try to shake it, but to no avail, so call an ambulance.

Around the body of the 54-year-old – we read on The messenger who interviewed Fabiola Palese – there are the drugs she was taking to treat her depression. The mobile phone, on the other hand, is on a sofa. There is a detail that Fabiola notes in her memory: “The lock did not have the turns inserted”, she remembers. “Some say he had been dead for at least 48 hours, but that’s not true. I had talked to him the previous day in the early afternoon and on Wednesday evening, at 8.18 pm, Paolo made his last login on Whatsapp“.

The interview de The messenger to Fabiola Palese, former partner of Paolo Calissano

What does Fabiola think happened then? “I absolutely don’t believe in suicide. It wasn’t like him. He has lived through many and many we have overcome together and he has always got up. Rather, I think he didn’t stand up to all the medications he was taking because of his depression. In recent weeks he had gone down a lot and the Christmas holidays were distressing him, amplifying his feeling of loneliness. I think he made some trouble in taking them, a bombardment of psychotropic drugs, but not with the intention of taking his own life ».

Paolo has had problems with cocaine in the past, do you think the drug has to do with his death? “Drug? No, the way I knew him and the deep bond we still had, I rule it out. But, of course, I no longer lived in the same house as him. I am convinced, however, that the carabinieri will clarify that it has nothing to do with it ».

If the door of the house was not closed with the mandates, maybe Paolo was not alone in the apartment when he died or someone had visited him shortly before? The prosecutor in fact investigates for death as a result of another crime. What do you think? «It seems difficult to me, practically only me and the servant entered that house, but the investigations will verify it. He hardly went out anymore, he had let himself go and perhaps he had gone back to taking benzodiazepines in massive doses to be able to sleep. In October he had been admitted to a clinic to solve the sleep problem, they had given him another treatment but it had not had the desired effects. And then, perhaps, he had relapsed into that addiction ».

You said that Paolo felt very lonely. Is that so? «Paul had suffered so much, too much in his life. In addition to the loss of his father and mother, his legal background had marked him and his career had been cut short. Episodes that could happen to anyone and which, however, given his notoriety, have turned him into a monster. They had a tag attached to him. The entertainment world had turned its back on him, but he wanted a chance for redemption that no one gave him. Do you know what?

What? “They kept offering him little parts or calling him just for interviews to cry on. But he refused because he had great dignity ».

Who was Paolo Calissano? «A cultured, sensitive, generous, clean person. A poet who has continued to write incredibly beautiful scripts all the time. He said: If they don’t want me as an actor, at least as a writer …. Instead they closed all the doors in his face. I’m sure if he had a chance he would have recovered. Instead, weeks went by and he became discouraged. Above all, Paul was a sick man who does not deserve to be remembered for episodes of the past, but for how he was ».

How was your relationship currently? «Unique, special. We were together from 2013 to 2019, but even after that it was loving each other unconditionally as friends, we felt every day. He hadn’t even returned the house keys. We should have spent the New Year together, as we did for Christmas, exorcising the sadness that the Holidays instilled in both of us after the death of my brother. On Thursday for lunch his elderly uncles who live in Rome were waiting for him, they too were worried. The phone was turned off and even the one at home did not answer, so I decided to go to him and enter, but only after knocking ».