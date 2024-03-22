One of the coin manufacturing materials most valued by collectors is silver. Under this understanding, we will immediately give you the list of commemorative silver coins that Banjercito will buy this 2024.

According to the official Banjercito web portal, the following are The silver commemorative coins purchased by the financial institution are the following:

+Ounce Freedom

+Tenth of an Ounce

For its part, Banjercito also buys the following gold coins:

+Centenary (50 gold pesos)

+Aztec (20 pesos gold)

+1/2 Hidalgo

+1/4 Hidalgo

+1/5 Hidalgo

For its part, Banjercito also purchases the famous 20-peso commemorative coins, which can be used to make payments in the Mexican national market on a regular basis.

List of commemorative silver coins that Banjercito buys if you have a collection / Photo: Banxico

However, it must be made clear that their price is the same as their denomination, that is, 20 Mexican pesos.

Likewise, it should be taken into account that the only Banjercito branches that buy and They sell commemorative 20 peso coins, as well as the gold and silver examples mentioned above, are those found in Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area..

Thus, to buy or sell commemorative 20 peso coins in Banjercito you only have to show up at one of the aforementioned branches carrying the pieces and an official identification.

Under this understanding, We leave you the list of the 20 peso commemorative coins that Banjercito can buy you:

*Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla new pesos

*Octavio Paz. Turn of the millennium

*New Fire

*Octavio Paz. Nobel Prize in Literature

*Centennial of the Mexican Army

*Belisario Dominguez

*Centennial of the Heroic Deed of Veracruz

*Centennial of the Taking of Zacatecas

*Centennial of the Mexican Air Force

*Bicentennial of General José María Morelos y Pavón

*Centennial of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States

*Fiftieth anniversary of the application of the DNIII E plan

*50th Anniversary of the Application of the Marine Plan

*500 Years of the Foundation of the City and Port of Veracruz

*Centennial of the death of General Emiliano Zapata Salazar

*700 Years of the Lunar Foundation of Mexico City-Tenochtitlán

*500 Years of Historical Memory of Mexico- Tenochtitlán

*Bicentenary of National Independence

*One Hundred Years since the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

*Bicentennial of the Mexican Navy

*Bicentennial of the Heroic Military College.

